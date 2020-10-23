Emma Jemegah

He might not have performed to the admiration of Nigerians in the last international friendly against Algeria, but Paul Onuachu has done well at club level to rank high among the top contenders for the European Golden Shoe prize.

The five elite leagues – Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 – all carry a weighting of 2, meaning that a player will be awarded two points for every goal they score in these competitions.

For the leagues ranked sixth to 30 in UEFA’s coefficients rankings, goals scored are given a weighting of 1.5, and goals scored in a league outwith the top 30, goals are given a weighting of 1.

Ciro Immobile won the 2019/20 European Golden Shoe, scoring 36 goals for Lazio in a tremendous Serie A season.

But he’s nowhere near the pecking order in this current season as Bayern Munich’s lethal striker, Robert Lewandowski, who only missed out on the prize last season due to the magnificent scoring exploits of Immobile, has taken an early lead in 2020/21 alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Heung-min son of Spurs, who have both enjoyed a cracking start to the new campaign, too.

Paul Onuachu of Genk has actually scored more than the leading pair, but is further down the rankings due to the Belgian top flight’s 1.5 coefficient.