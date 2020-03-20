Dozens of European radio stations on Friday played the pop song `You’ll Never Walk Alone’ simultaneously to show solidarity in the fight to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Dutch DJ, Sander Hoogendoorn, initiated the idea and played the song on his radio station 3FM, tweeting a video of himself miming the lyrics.

BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio 6 played the song, and stations in countries including Spain, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Slovakia and Romania took part.

`You’ll Never Walk Alone” is one of Europe’s best-known football songs and the anthem of the European champions, Liverpool.

It was adapted from a 1963 version by Liverpool band Gerry and the Pacemakers, who had a number one hit in Britain and the United States with the song written for the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel.

In Germany, participating stations include: WDR 2, WDR 4, 1Live, SWR3, RBB Radio Eins, hr3, YOU FM, Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Bayern 2, Antenne Niedersachsen and BB Radio.

NRW local radio stations also took part, while German football club, Borussia Dortmund,tweeted a video of the song apparently echoing around its empty stadium.

BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host, Zoe Ball, told listeners that she was moved to tears by the act of support and solidarity in the face of adversity and anxiety.

Ball said that it was designed to let everyone to know, that whatever they were going through right now, they were not alone.

“We are all in it together and we will look after each other, and that’s something beautiful,’’ she said.(dpa/NAN)