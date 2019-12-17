The European Space Agency’s (ESA) first satellite to study planets in other star systems was due to launch on Tuesday from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

The satellite, named Cheops, is intended to observe bright stars that are already known to be orbited by exoplanets with sizes between that of the Earth and of Neptune.

The joint mission between the ESA and Swiss researchers will measure minuscule changes in the brightness of the stars as the planets move across their disc.

That should yield a precise measurement of the planets’ sizes, which scientists hope to combine with separate information about their masses in order to determine their density.

According to the ESA, a planet’s density provides vital clues about its composition and structure, indicating for example if it is predominantly rocky or gassy, or perhaps harbours significant oceans.

European space company Arianespace was due to launch Cheops on a Russian-built Soyuz rocket, which will also carry an Earth observation satellite for the Italian Space Agency and several smaller payloads.

The launch is scheduled for 5:54 am (0854 GMT) and can be watched live on the ESA’s website.

Cheops should go into orbit 700 kilometres above the Earth. (dpa/NAN)