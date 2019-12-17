Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ and Leicester City defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been rated alongside world famous Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr for displaying an impressive form in the month of December.

The form rating, which was compiled by European media outlet, whoscored.com, was categorised into different sections, which include shots, tackles and dribbles per game in the top five European league.

The top five league comprises of the English Premier League, Spanish Laliga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1.

Ndidi, who recently hit 100th game milestone for Leicester City, proved his worth in the tackles per-game category as he bagged the second position with 4.5 points behind Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka who gathered 4.6 points.

In the dribbles per game category, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and PSG Neymar maintained the first and second position with same points of 5.1, while Juventus’ Christiano Ronaldo emerges king of shots after he gathered 5.8 points to wreck Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski who obtained 4.9 points.

Ndidi, who played a vital role for the Super Eagles during the 2019 AFCON bronze winning team, netted six goals since he was signed for Leicester in 2017, to replaced Chelsea’s N’golo Kante. His enviable form saw him making the 30-man shortlist for the 2019 CAF award. He is billed to file out with other members of his team when the Foxes take on Manchester City on December 22.