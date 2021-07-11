Europe’s leading data preservation and access technology developer, Piql, has berthed in West Africa.

According to a press statement issued in Abuja by Mr Esona Onuoha, this will help to preserve valuable data for both the private and public sectors in Nigeria, Ghana and West African sub-region as a whole.

“Nigeria, being the largest economy in Africa, and Ghana, as one of the fastest growing democracies and a leading economy in Africa, have been selected to implement the digital preservation module by Piql,” he stated.

Onuoha said Nigeria and Ghana were chosen as the pioneer hubs for Piql because “Ghana and Nigeria are good countries to start from due to the availability of a relatively high number of skilled technology workers.”

Country Manager, Mr. Kanu Emejuaiwe said: “Piql will aid good governance in Nigeria and improve the quality of life of the populace by providing and equipping decision makers with accurate, relevant information in a timely manner at reduced human and material cost.”

