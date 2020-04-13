Lille striker, Victor Osimhen has been a revelation in the French Ligue 1 this season.

In 27 outings in the French top-flight, the Nigerian international had registered his name on the scoresheet 13 times and weighed in with four assists.

Several Premier League and La Liga clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid had been keeping tabs on the progress of the 21-year-old frontman ahead of the summer transfer window.

In recognition of Osimhen’s brilliant performances this term, he had been included in the best Newcomer XI in Europe’s top five leagues for the 2019-2020 season by Whoscored.

To be eligible to make the list, players must have been no older than 25 at the start of the campaign and they cannot have made more than five starts in any of Europe’s top five leagues prior to the 2019/20 campaign.

In a 4-3-3 formation, Osimhen with a rating of 7.14 led the attack and was flanked by Mounir Chouiar (Dijon) and Dejan Kulusevski (Parma).

On Osimhen, Josh Wright wrote: “Signed from RSC Charleroi in Belgium after just one season in Belgium, the 21-year-old, who only managed three league starts in two years at Wolfsburg, is now already being linked with a high profile switch to the Premier League.

“Osimhen has played a direct hand in 17 goals in 27 league games for Lille in 2019/20, netting 13 goals in the process.