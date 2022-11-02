Two Nigeria-eligible stars playing in the Italian Serie A have been named in Whoscored.com’s Europe’s Top Five Leagues Team of the Week.

Europe’s Top Five Leagues consists of the Premier League in England, the Bundesliga in Germany, La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy, and Ligue 1 in France.

Napoli’s Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen and Cremonese’s Austria U21 international of Nigerian descent, Emanuel Aiwu have been selected for Europe’s Top Five Leagues Team of the Week.

Osimhen netted his first career hat-trick at club level as Napoli thrashed Sassuolo 4-0 last weekend, while Aiwu was impressive for Cremonese in their goalless draw with Udinese, helping the Grigiorossi post their second clean sheet of the season.

There is a Premier League representative on the weekly accolade in the shape of Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, who was involved in three of the five goals scored by the Gunners against Nottingham Forest.

In goal, we have David Soria (Getafe), and a back four containing Youcef Atal (OGC Nice), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Mario Rui (Napoli) and Aiwu, while the four-man midfield consists of Nelson, as well as Wolfsburg pair Felix Nmecha and Maximilian Arnold, and Martin Terrier (Rennes).

Joining Osimhen in attack is Bayern Munich’s Cameroon international Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

With a rating of 9.7, Osimhen is the highest rated player in the Team of the Week for Europe’s Top Five Leagues and Aiwu the least rated at 7.9.