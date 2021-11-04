The recent business deal signed by Globacom with Eutelsat of France promises to offer boundless benefits to hitherto unserved areas, which are yet to enjoy access to internet connectivity, the telecommunications giant has disclosed.

Specific areas of Nigeria which will benefit from the deal include, “Remote Northern/Middle-Belt communities, southern offshore locations, farm ranches and factories/businesses far from townships where access to internet/terrestrial networks are a challenge”, the company explained in a statement on the technological leap recently in Lagos.

“The project would enable us offer VSAT/Satellite-based internet service and Satellite-based community wifi internet service in far flung and unserved areas where access to internet services are currently a challenge”, Glo noted.

In addition to this, the network stated that subscribers in urban cities would enjoy enhanced coverage as they would be able to reach their friends and families, and also transact their businesses seamlessly over the internet, while they also carry out electronic transactions and payments to workers or companies in remote areas using the Glo-powered Eutelsat Konnect Satellite platform.

“This is in line with the Federal Government’s desire to extend broadband coverage beyond urban and densely populated areas. Millions of Nigerians will, therefore, have access to communicate and transact business with the communal provision of internet access by Globacom in these rural areas”, the digital solutions provider further said.

