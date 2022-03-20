From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) is making plans with the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and Diaspora bodies worldwide to offer post-traumatic therapy for the Nigerian-Ukrainian evacuees.

Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known Friday when the delegation of ASSP visited the management of the commission in Abuja.

According to a statement by NIDCOM Media Officer, Gabriel Odu, she welcomed the opportunity to work with the leadership of ASSP to help counsel the young students, most of who were still traumatised by the war experience in Ukraine.

Dabiri-Erewa added that she would connect the organisation with other Diaspora bodies worldwide and encourage everyone to join hands in matters concerning safety and standards.