From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM), is making plans with the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and with diaspora bodies worldwide to offer post traumatic therapy for the Nigerian-Ukrainian evacuees.

Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known Friday when the delegation of ASSP visited the Management of Commission in Abuja.

According to a statement by NIDCOM Media, Gabriel Odu, she welcomed the opportunity to work with the leadership of ASSP to help counsel the young students, most of whom are still traumatised by the war experience in Ukraine.

Dabiri-Erewa added that she will connect the organisation with other Diaspora bodies worldwide and encourage everyone to join hands together in matters concerning safety and standards.

She urged the professional body to remain agent of change uplifting fostering Nigeria’s global image.

Earlier, President of American Society of Safety Professionals, Nigerian chapter, Mr Shehu Kabir, said the organisation is willing to volunteer in reintegrating Nigerians returnees since they also have a department in behavioural and mental health.

He added that the good works of the Commission has prompted them to visit and seek a strong relationship with both organisations for greater opportunities.

He said that the organisation is bringing value on board to NiDCOM in resources, stressing that the Nigerian resources in the Diaspora can be pulled back especially on independent investigation and putting an end to accidents in Nigeria.

Kabir noted that it became necessary to partner with NiDCOM in order to broadcast and showcase the passion of ASSP which Nigerians in the Diaspora can freely network and engage with the organisation.

The ASSP was founded on March 25, 1911, with Nigeria Chapter formed June 3, 2007 and have its spread over 80 countries.

It is a global association of Occupational Safety and Health Professionals, it develops and publishes standards focusing on the protection of people, property, and the environment.