From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has said parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine should remain calm, saying it is working very hard to get all Nigerians in Ukraine home safely.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja.

Aduda said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and the government is taking adequate measures to assuage the challenges.

He explained that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, spoke with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on the unsavoury development and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians, including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

Aduda said: “For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.

“Parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine are please enjoined to remain calm as the Federal Government of Nigeria is working very hard to get them all home safely.”