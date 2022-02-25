By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Oshodi convicted Evans, who is also known as, a billionaire kidnapper after he found him guilty of a two-count charge of kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Others convicted alongside Evans are Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu.

The judge held that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the charge against the three convicts beyond reasonable doubt.

He concluded that the evidence tendered before the court especially the video evidence collaborated the guilt of the convicts

However, the court discharged and acquitted Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

The state had claimed that the convicts committed the offence between February 14 and April 12, 2017.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The prosecution had further told the court that the incident took place at about 7:45 pm, along Obokun Street, Ilupeju, Lagos.

He disclosed that on April 12, Evans alongside the other five defendants while armed with guns and other weapons captured, detained and collected a ransom of 223,000 Euros from Donatus for his release.

The Lagos State government had arraigned them before the court on August 30, 2017 Section 155 subsection 1 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2017, carries life imprisonment.

The prosecution closed its case against the defendants on January 10, 2020, after presenting four witnesses, including Dunu while the defence closed its case on August 3, 2020, after the six defendants testified.

The judge is, however, yet to sentence the convicts as the proceedings are still ongoing.

Evans is also facing similar charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the same court.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android