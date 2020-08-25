Romanus Okoye

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, and others will today continue with trials over murder and kidnap charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of Lagos High Court, in Ikeja.

At the last hearing, Inspector Idowu Haruna, a member of the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), had at the last hearing told the court that he obtained the confessional statements of the alleged kidnap kingpin under a conducive atmosphere.

While being led in evidence by the prosecution, Adebayo Haroun, Haruna maintained that Evans voluntarily gave his confessions at the state command of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), thereby debunking Evans’ statement that his confessions were obtained under duress.

Haruna argued that the statements were read to Evans and after documentation, his superior officer also counter-signed, after Evans affirmed the contents.

Evans was arraigned before Justice Taiwo with three other defendants Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong over alleged attempt to kidnap the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Mr. Vincent Obianodo, and killing of his orderly. They are facing a seven-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to commit murder, attempt to kidnap, sale and transfer of firearms.

They all pleaded not guilty. Justice Taiwo adjourned the matter till today for further hearing.

Evans and five others are also facing kidnap charge before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of same Lagos High Court.