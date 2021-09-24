Femi Kayode Daramola, a retired naval officer of the Nigerian Navy did not spare anything when he decided to give his wife, Stella Bukola Daramola a special treat on her 50th birthday.

The birthday bash held at the Navy Air Base, Navy Town, Ojo, last weekend, was an occasion full of pomp, glamour and splendour defined in purity; the dress code says it all: It was all white.

Indeed, it was a double celebration as Stella and her second son, Deji shares the same birthday, 12 September and that resulted in a potpourri of attendants; the young, the old and the very old. There was plenty to eat and drink as music by the Nigerian Navy Band entertained.



“It has been a glorious union between me and Stella and I feel this is the right moment to celebrate her love, loyalty and sense of direction for me,” said, the husband, Femi Daramola, adding, “I thought of the goodness of God in our lives and his mercies upon us and I decided to celebrate my wife on this special day. It was even more compelling that our son, Deji is 20 today. It’s worth celebrating.”

On her part, Mrs Stella Daramola, who looked resplendent in her long, flowing gold coloured dress was full of appreciation for her husband. After thanking God for giving her life and good health, she poured encomiums on her him, summing it all, “he means a lot to me.”

On what keeps her happy and young, she said, “I don’t ever feel I am as old as my years say. I love fashion and I always keep worries away and take positives in every situation I find myself. Even at 100, I doubt if I will ever feel old fashioned.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.