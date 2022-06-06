By Rosheed Okiki

What has continued to be major factors of rural-urban drift in Nigeria are pervasive lack of basic amenities, lack of business opportunities, unemployment and the urge, largely, by the youths to explore new environment. In between these, what is obvious is that rural communities in Nigeria are largely ghost and neglected communities.

Enthroned by popular vote through the magical word ‘Otoge’ in 2019, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has come to work straight into the hearts of the masses of Kwara from the capital city to the north and southern senatorial districts and across different sectors of the state economy.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The jinx he has been able to break and ground he has been able to cover in health, education, social investment and youths development endear him to the hearts of teeming masses of the state of harmony. This in fact has put him in good stead for sustained relationship with the masses of Kwara State.

What nobody can doubt is that Kwara is largely a rural community. So, any attempt to focus on rural development will stabilise rural communities, make them habitable for rural dwellers, make life comfortable for them, encourage them to farm, do other business activities that will stimulate the economy and reduce unnecessary pressure on the capital city and other urban centres. Afterall the essence of government is to provide happiness to the greatest number of people and this transcends dwellers of cities alone.

Today in Kwara, another beauty of Otoge revolution of Kwara State in 2019 is what some people called even development of the state. Governor AbdulRazaq is giving every community, every local government, every ethnic group and every segment of the society a fair sense of belonging. This is evident in the number of road infrastructure, health facilities, school infrastructure, water supply among others beyond the city centres.

Also worthy of note is the spread of political appointments across different divides for inclusive governance since he came on board till date. In fact, persons with disabilities now have a place in the governance of Kwara State. This, indeed, has shown that periodic townhall meetings which seek the input and articulate views of citizens of each of the three senatorial district are not mere waste of resources.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration is giving Kwara a new political culture of less noise more work. Now, it is a case of ‘res ipsa loquitur’. The interventions of the current administration in health, education, agriculture, media industry, water road infrastructure and host of others are tangible projects which can be verified without much ado. Yet, the government is making less noise about them.

The AbdulRazaq led administration awarded the contract for the total renovation and overhauling of the Oro General Hospital in Irepodun local government area. The first time such is happening since the hospital was established over four decades ago. The project is going on steadily with the governor promising to provide state-of-the-art equipment and adequate staff in order to boost public confidence in the hospital and make health care more accessible to the people of that region.

Isanlu-Isin Primary Health Centre in Isin, Ojoku Basic Health Centre in Oyun, Obbo-Ile PHC in Ekiti, Shawo Central PHC in Offa and PHC Amoyo in Ifelodun are among health facilities the AbdulRazaq administration has touched within the last three years in Kwara South Senatorial District.

In Edu local government area, the Lafiagi General Hospital is now wearing a new look with the renovation of the facility while Primary Healthcare Centre is now constructed at Dumagi. The administration has also carried out renovation of General Hospital Okuta and Primary Healthcare Centres in Gwanara, Kosubosu and Tumbuyan in Baruten local government area among other facilities touched in Kwara North Senatorial District.

In Ilorin, the state capital, a number of facilities which hitherto failed to provide basic healthcare services due to lack of drugs, collapsed infrastructure and lack of equipment can now boost of improved attendance thanks to huge investment made by the AbdulRazaq administration in changing narratives in the sector.

The administration has to its credit the renovation of Primary Healthcare Centre Magaji-Ngeri (Ago Market), Primary Healthcare Centre Pakata/Ubandawaki, Primary Healthcare Centre Banni-Ogidi, Primary Healthcare Centre, Alanamu and Primary Healthcare Centre, Adewole while the government is also constructing new wards, General Hospital Ilorin as well as remodelling its Dental Clinic to meet the healthcare needs of the people.

On road infrastructure, no single local government area of the state cannot boast of either completed or ongoing new or rehabilitated road within the last three years. From Kishi-Kaiama road, Ilesha-Baruba township road, 33km Ilesha Baruba-Gwanara road, construction of Emir’s Road Patigi, Tsuba – Central School road in Lade; Construction of Shao Township Road and the ongoing

Coca Cola – Palace Road, Jebba in Kwara North, General Babatunde Idiagbon Flyover in Tanke, Ilorin; dualization of Al-Hikma-Adeta-Oloje Road; Oke Oyi township road and the construction of General Hospital Road – Otte township road in Kwara Central to 11km; Ossi-Obbo Ayegunle Road in Ekiti LGA; reconstruction of 13km Owode Ofaro-Idera-Alabe Road and construction of Oluloke-Olojo Linking Olupako Road, Share in Ifelodun LGA; construction of Tipper Garage Junction – Amuyo Adesoye College Offa; construction of Saint Claire’s Junction Offa Ikotun Road with Master Drain and Channelization and Oko-Idofin-Igbana-Idofin-Odo-Ashe road in Oke-Ero LGA in Kwara South.

In education sector, the present administration is fairing much better in all indexes and is indeed setting a new record with the appointment of over 4000 SUBEB and TESCOM teachers through a recruitment process adjudged by NUT, CSOs and key stakeholders as most transparent in recent history of the state. It is acknowledged, till date, that the recruitment exercise was merit-based and totally devoid of partisan sentiments. The process was anchored on the needs assessment of both SUBEB and TESCOM across the 16 local government areas, and accommodated the diversity of the state, including people living with disabilities. In fact, 50 first-class graduates made the list of successful applicants for the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) jobs in the state.

In terms of schools infrastructure, the state has leapfrogged with payment of UBEC counterpart funds and returned to the good books of the federal government’s commission. This has given the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led administration the opportunity to turn around things in the state education sector with massive investment in building new classrooms and renovating existing ones in over 600 schools. Across villages and towns in the 16 local government areas, there are several ongoing and completed UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects for 2014-2019. From Gorobani Village, Kaiama LGA; comprehensive renovation and construction of additional facilities at Ilorin Grammar School, Ilorin; Construction of a block of 2

Classrooms, Nomadic LGEA School Gaa Oke Gbodola, Irepodun LGA, the projects scattered every community and are too tangible for anyone to deny their existence.

The remodelling project by the AbdulRazaq led administration is targeted at providing a conducive environment that will improve teaching and learning in basic schools while also ensuring that necessary teaching and learning tools are provided. It is a no-brainer that positive stories have begun to come out of the state’s education sector. In August, this year, Kwara pupils (Nigerian champions of Presidential debate) will represent the country in Netherlands at a global school debate competition.

The AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration has also gone a step further in the education sector to launch KwaraLEARN which is a transformative educational programme that entails digitizing teaching and learning to improve learning outcomes in public schools. 365 primary schools in Baruten, Offa, Ilorin East, and Ilorin West local government areas of the state, which cut across Kwara Central, Kwara South and Kwara North, are selected for the first phase of programme.

On economic front, the administration is taking the advantage of peaceful co-existence, harmonious and accommodating nature of the state to construct International Conference Centre in Ilorin just as it is building an International Market at Gbugbu, Edu LGA among money spinning and economic value projects to redirect the place of Kwara as a civil service state to an economically viable one.

All these speak to the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration’s conscious quest to bring about even development, inclusive governance, empowering the people, ensuring human capital development and improve socio-economic wellbeing of the people and make the state tick the right boxes in all indexes and ratings among comity of states.

One must not fail to acknowledge that the government still has a lot of ground to cover due to the magnitude of challenges of infrastructure and other basic amenities in the state. But with the current trajectory in rewriting the state history and ticking the right boxes, it will not be out of place to submit that the story of Kwara rural communities will continue to change for the better.

The AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration must not lose focus of doing things differently by fixing basic infrastructure across state with the belief that such interventions will pave way for sustainable development rather than focusing on white elephant projects under the guise executing signature projects. Governor AbdulRazaq should also up his game in monitoring projects across the state whether at rural or urban areas to ensure that contractors and all stakeholders in project execution deliver in line with specifications.

For any society to grow and of course for a state to be on the path of greatness, growth and development, infrastructural development and other basic necessities of life must not be lopsided. Every segment of the society must have a stake and benefit from the common patrimony of the state. No part of the state must be neglected to suffer on the account of geographical location or distance to the city centres. In fact, this is the hallmark of fairness, justice and equity.

The resultant effect of the neglect of rural communities is what today leads to unnecessary pressure on the capital city without commensurate infrastructural facilities to cope with the astronomical growth we see today. Sadly, visit to suburbs of Ilorin will clearly show unplanned growth which should be a concern for any serious and forward thinking government. No doubt, rural-urban drift is causing social problems and efforts must not be spared to check it through even development.

Okiki is a journalist based in Ilorin.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .