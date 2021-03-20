Another baby is on the way for single mum actress, Uche Ogbodo. But wait for this. Even while she’s pregnant, men still run after her.

According to the light-skinned thespian, contrary to media speculation, she has never been married. She, however, confided in Inside Nollywood reasons she is comfortable having kids outside wedlock.

“I have many reservations on the issue of marriage right now. You know, marriage is something that I wanted to try, but it didn’t work out initially. I’m not even thinking about it now but I’m very happy about having a child as a single mother. It’s fine if marriage comes later. So many women are depressed and looking old and haggard because of marriage and pregnancies. In Africa, we believe that it’s only a married woman that can get pregnant.

In fact, that’s what our parents taught us,” she stated. The Broken Pieces star continued: “But to whose detriment really? To the girl’s detriment of course. So many have become aged, many have entered menopause without kids just because they were waiting for men to marry them before they get pregnant. Who says that men don’t come to women who have kids? Even while I’m pregnant, men still come after me. So, what’s going on? There’s still time for marriage, I’m still young and beautiful. I can still get married anytime I want. But I have my kids, they are blessings to me.”