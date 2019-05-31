It was an exciting evening of praise and worship, as Kingdom Music Foundation (KMF) in conjunction with Bukola Olubona aka Oyigiyigi penultimate Sunday held the maiden edition of its monthly praise event tagged: ‘Worship Warfare’ at RCCG Higher Heights Parish, Grandmate Street, Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

Hosted by Pastor Tunde Olubona, the event was anchored by popular On Air Personality, Lolo 1 of Wazobia FM and featured gospel acts such as Broda Martyns, Chuks Chudibe, Chidi Jahman, Bukoka Olubona, Faith Ajiboye and Kingsley Ike of the Wamilele fame among others.

Ike, who stormed the programme with his band, educated the crowd on the power of worship. He said: “We live in a generation that prayer is the focus. But there is another angle of prayer, which is prayer in worship. This programme is tagged: ‘Worship Warfare’, and that means you can use your worship as an instrument or a prayer tool to also get results. So, the aim is that we use our worship to get that which God has ordained for us.”

Speaking, Pastor Olubona revealed that KMF is a platform set up not just to celebrate popular gospel ministers but also to create a platform to discover, nurture and raise talents.

She said: “The objective actually is to give up-and-coming gospel artistes support so that they too can have the same strength the established acts have. We believe in one thing, that the sky is big enough for everyone to fly.”