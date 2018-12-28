Damilola Fatunmise & Rita Okoye
In a couple of days, 2018 would be officially over and it would go down as an eventful year as far as the entertainment industry is concerned. Today, TS Weekend brings you the good, bad and the ugly events that shaped the industry in the outgoing year.
FG to generate $1 billion from entertainment industry by 2020 – Osinbajo
Nollywood
Genevieve Nnaji raises the bar with Netflix deal
Actress, Genevieve Nnaji heat up Nollywood with her Netflix deal no doubt. Indeed, it was with joy that movie buffs received the news on September 7, a few days before its world premiere at the 2018 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival(TIFF), that online movie streaming platform, Netflix, had acquired the rights for Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut, Lion Heart, in a deal rumoured to be watering making it Netflix’s first Nollywood movie.
Omosexy returns with a bang!
Towards the close of 2017, Omosexy (Omotola Jalade Ekehinde) released her directorial debut, Alter Ego
to wide acclaim and rave reviews. And as expected, in 2018, she was back with a bang when she won the award for Best Actress AMVCA 2018 for her role in Alter Ego at the 6th annual Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), which held September 2018. The award is regarded as Nigeria’s Oscars.
Kemi Adetiba redefines the game with King of Boys
After the success of The Wedding Party, moviemaker, Kemi Adetiba returned to the cinemas with King
of Boys in 2018 and dominated the cinemas. A crime thriller, for four consecutive weeks, King of Boys was the number one film in Nigeria despite strong competition from Hollywood movies. Also, it is the only non-comedy movie to gross over N100 million at the Nigerian box office. And as 2019 beckons, all eyes will be on her.
Breakups:
Just like 2018 had its memorable weddings, it also had its break-ups. Some were shocking while others were expected.
Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim
Their break-up was one of the biggest surprises of 2018. Indeed, Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim showed us how a celebrity couple could go public with their relationship and not bother with the consequences. However, in May 2018, the consequences came calling as signs of crisis in their relationship became evident after Juliet Ibrahim deleted all of Iceberg Slim’s photos on her Instagram page. However, if doubts still lingered about their relationship, Juliet Ibrahim drove the final nail into the coffin of their affair when she confirmed that she was back to being single again.
IK Ogbonna and Sonia La Reinaa
Another shocking break-up was between hunk, IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia. When IK Ogbonna got married to Colombian model, Sonia La Reinaa a couple of years ago, it was a union made in heaven. And when rumours began to fly around that all might not well with their marriage, it was received with some scepticism. However, in August 2018, it was obvious that there were cracks in the wall when Sonia moved out of her matrimonial home and took down her husband’s name from her Instagram page. However, there are rumours making the rounds that the couple are set to get back together.
Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro
When the celebrity couple got married in July of 2015, expectations were high and today they have a 2-year-old baby girl to show for their union. But their marriage couldn’t stand the test of time as the couple finally parted ways due to irreconcilable differences in 2018.
Klint Da drunk and Lilien
Comedian cum actor, Klint Da Drunk and his wife, Lilien, parted ways in 2018 to the shock of the industry. Indeed it was one of the most shocking break-up of 2018. Lilien moved out of their matrimonial home with their three kids in May and hopes that the couple would reconcile have grown dim as both parties have decided to stay apart.
Weddings:
If 2018 was a year of dramatic break-ups, it was also a year of weddings as a lot of celebs finally took the bold step and walked down the aisle. A few of the weddings shocked Nigerians due to the fact that the celebs involved hid their relationship from the prying eyes of the media till the D-Day.
Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman
Obviously it was a match made in heaven. The couple, who are co-stars on popular TV drama series, Tinsel, got married on November 11 at a well attended event that attracted the creme de la creme of society.
Oma Nnadi and Nonso Enem
Indeed it was fun and excitement when Oma Nnadi and Nonso Enem held their traditional wedding in Imo State in January. What made it even more striking was that it was the first wedding of the year in the industry. Present at the wedding were relatives, friends and colleagues including Mary Njoku, Belindah Effah, Queen Nwaokoye and Yvonne Jegede-Fawole among many others.
Zainab Balogun and Dikko Nwachukwu
Famous actress, model, and TV host, Zainab Balogun got married to her beau, Dikko Nwachukwu, who is the founder of Jetwest Airways in May 2018. Their wedding shocked many people. The lucky man is a 44-year-old widower.
Nuella Njubigbo and Tchidi Chikere
After many years of waiting, Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo and director/producer, Tchidi Chikere, crowned their union with a grand wedding. The event took place on June 9, in Lagos and was well attended by friends, family and well-wishers.
Chuks Omalicha and Philomena
Actor, Chuks Omalicha and his beautiful bride, Philomena, officially tied the knot on June 14 when the had their traditional wedding. On June 16, the couple had their church wedding in Edo State.
Abimbola Ogunnowo and Okiki Afolayan
The Yoruba movie industry was not left out as cupid visited when actress, Abimbola Ogunnowow and her movie producer lover, Okiki Afolayan also tied the knot.
Kemi Lala Akindoju and Gbubemi Fregene
This is perhaps one of the most surprising unions of the year. Actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju and professional chef, Gbubemi Fregene, shocked many with the news of their wedding which was held in September because not many knew they were in a relationship prior to the big day.
Gabriel Afolayan and Banke
Indeed, 2018 was the year actor, Gabriel Afolayan finally got hooked to his pretty American-based lover, Banke. They got married in April of 2018 in a grand wedding that attracted family, friends and well wishers.
Baby Boom:
Funke Akindele’s miracle twins
Last year, news of Funke Akindele losing her twins in a miscarriage went viral. However, this year, she finally got her groove back when she was delivered of a set of twins as she and her husband, JJC Skillz welcomed a set of twin boys a couple of days ago. The news broke the internet as thousands of fans, friends and family kept congratulating her and her hubby.
Queen Nwokoye
In August it was the turn of actress, Queen Nwokoye, who welcomed a daughter with Oluchi Uzoma, her husband.
Yvonne Jegede and Abounce
The union between actress, Yvonne Jegede and rapper turned award winning actor, Abounce, got a major boost when the celebrity couple on Thursday, November 1, announced the news of the arrival of their baby. So emotional was Yvonne, she penned an emotional note dedicated to her baby.
Deaths
It was also a sad year as a number of thespians also passed away. 2018 witnessed the passage of Baba Sala (Moses Adejumo), who died on October 7 after over six decades in the entertainment industry. He was 81. Another sad death was that of Ray Ekwu, the 15-year-old son of actress, Eucharia Anunobi, who succumbed to the grim reaper due to complications from sickle cell anaemia on Tuesday, August 22.
Indeed, it was with shock that the entertainment industry received news of the death of Nollywood producer and actor, Chukwudi Bambino Anachina, who died in Lagos on June 17. Chris Ekejimbe, another movie producer and record label executive who also is a good friend and partner to late Bambino kicked the bucket in October, four months after Bambino. Another painful death was that of Uduak Akrah, a talented actress who died of complications resulting from a fall in the bathroom. Also painlful was the exit of Chike Osuji. The late actor was diagnosed with kidney ailment which led to his demise. Okwy Chukwujekwu, also known as Main Bossman died after having an asthma attack in his home town in Anambra State.
Music
COSON crisis gets messier
The leadership crisis rocking COSON took a new dimension amid accusations and counter accusations. The climax was the freezing of COSON accounts by a court injunction following a petition by Pretty Okafor’s PMAN faction. Since late last year, COSON has been enmeshed in crisis following a ‘coup’ to dethrone Tony Okoroji which was spearheaded by Efe Omorogbe. To date, Efe Omorogbe and Tony Okoroji continue to lay claim to the leadership of COSON. However, as 2019 beckons, all eyes will be on COSON and how the crisis plays out.
Wizkid’s Fever catches Tiwa Savage
To say that 2018 is Wizkid’s year will be an understatement as the star, courtesy of his Fever video featuring Tiwa Savage set new records and broke the internet as it received over a million views in less
than 24 hours. However, despite the steamy video, the pair are yet to confirm whether they are dating or not. Meanwhile, Wizkid continues to smile to the bank as Fever (Stew) has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2018.
Tuface Idibia still in the game
Legendary pop singer, Innocent Idibia proved that as he grows older, he gets better with no signs of quitting any time soon. He returned to the entertainment space with a bang with the release of his popular hit song, Amaka, featuring Davido’d new artiste, Peruzz. On the politcal front, he is also making a statement. Thanks to the lunch of his movie, Power of One, which premiered December 5 at the the Silverbird Galleria, V. I., Lagos. And also, 2018 will also be a memorable year for the father of seven courtesy of the recent reconciliation between his legal wife, Annie Idibia and one his baby mama’s, Pero Adeniyi.
Resilient Davido
In a run that started last year with If, Davido (David Adeleke) has continue to heat up the airwaves with
hit after hit. Earlier in the year he broke the internet with Assurance, which was followed by Nwa Baby. He shortly followed that up with Wonder Woman, which was released on December 7. What sets the video of Wonder Woman apart is that he featured his baby mamas.
Simi and Adekunle Gold finally get hooked
After years of denials, multitalented Simi and indigenous highlife singer, Adekunle Gold, finally admitted they were dating after exchanging kiss openly on stage after a successful performance on December 11. The pair also held an engagement event recently and as 2019 beckons, fans can’t wait for there official wedding dates.
D’banj loses son
Indeed it was a sad year for D’banj (Dapo Adebanjo) who lost his son to the cold blood of death at his residence in Lagos in June. However, in a spectacular comeback, the act released a new single dedicated to his wife.
And the P-Square rift deepens
Hopes that P-Square (Peter and Paul Okoye) will reunite in 2018 were battered recently after the twins had another not very pleasant exchange on social media. On their birthday on November 18, lots of controversial posts got fans confused. While Peter took a flash back to when their late mum accepted his wife as her daughter before her death and how him and not his wife is the gold digger in the union, Paul and Jude had reacted negatively. Days after their birthday, Paul released a single entitled Chizoba in order to express his feelings over the rift.
Banky W unveils political ambition
E.M.E boss, Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W declared his political ambition on November 10. Mr. Capable as he is popularly known tagged his campaign Hope 2019 and called on youths not to give up but make sure they participate in the electoral process as the 2019 elections beckon.
And Olamide finally tied the knot
Voice of the street, Olamide aka Baddo finalised the marriage rites between him and Aisha Suleman, his baby mama in August. Olamide also made waves with his latest single entitled Motigbana.
