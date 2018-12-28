Just like 2018 had its memorable weddings, it also had its break-ups. Some were shocking while others were expected.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

Their break-up was one of the biggest surprises of 2018. Indeed, Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim showed us how a celebrity couple could go public with their relationship and not bother with the consequences. However, in May 2018, the consequences came calling as signs of crisis in their relationship became evident after Juliet Ibrahim deleted all of Iceberg Slim’s photos on her Instagram page. However, if doubts still lingered about their relationship, Juliet Ibrahim drove the final nail into the coffin of their affair when she confirmed that she was back to being single again.