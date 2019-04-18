Chinyere Anyanwu

Nigeria’s leading events experience experts and foremost online business events hub, Eventstracer.com, has said it is set to address existing gaps in the provision of value to stakeholders in the events industry in the country.

The General Manager of Eventstracer, Maxwell Nzekwe, who disclosed this at a pre-summit media briefing on the 2019 Small and Medium Sized Event Planners’ Summit being organised by the organisation, said despite the growth in Nigeria’s events industry, research carried out by Eventstracer showed that gaps still exist in the provision of value to stakeholders in the events industry. He identified the stakeholders to include sponsors, event owners, exhibitors, event venue owners and event visitors.

Speaking on the event with the theme, “Growing my Event”, billed to take place at Best Western Starfire Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, by 10am prompt, Nzekwe noted that “the summit will provide participants with transformational knowledge about events management and business skills.”

According to him, the speakers at the summit have been carefully selected “based on their broad experience, achievements and expertise across all aspects of the event management industry.” The programme will conclude with a post-summit networking session at the summit venue.

He explained that, “the event value chain, which consists of event naming, event design, venue choice and event execution still requires plenty of development for the event industry to keep growing and this is one of the reasons Eventstracer is organising this summit.”

Speakers at the 2019 Small & Medium Sized Event Planners’ Summit include Ijeoma Onah, Convener of the Nigeria International Film Summit (NIFS), which is held annually in Lagos, Paris and Los Angeles; Adegoke Obembe, Executive Director of Balmoral Events Limited, one of Nigeria’s largest event and event venue managers, and Folasade Odunaiya, a certified Business Coach.