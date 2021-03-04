By Doris Obinna

Evercare Hospital Lekki, a private multispecialty tertiary care facility, has commenced operations in Lagos. The purpose built state-of-the-art 165-bed multispecialty, tertiary care hospital is part of the Evercare Group, a leading impact driven healthcare group in emerging markets operating hospitals, clinics and diagnostic facilities across Africa and South Asia.

In a statement, the management stated that the new hospital brings Evercare Group’s significant expertise in operating and developing quality healthcare facilities to West Africa, and is positioned to be at the forefront of advanced treatment in major clinical specialties in Nigeria. “The facility will offer exceptional patient care and high-quality, accessible services across core medical, nursing and surgical services that are in line with global standards and available to all. Evercare’s facility is equipped and designed with modern state-of-the-art infrastructure and diagnostic services, with core focus specialties including: Mother and Child Services, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, and Critical Care and Emergency Medicine.

“The team is comprised of a mix of highly skilled local and international full time and visiting consultants, setting a benchmark that will enhance the long-term sustainability of the country’s healthcare ecosystem for both patients and practitioners.

“As Evercare Hospital Lekki opens its doors, the hospital is already on the panel of the leading health maintenance organisations (HMOs) in Nigeria including Axa Mansard, Avon HMO, Oceanic Health, Leadway Health, and Bastion HMO. In addition to adding more local payors on a rolling basis, Evercare Hospital Lekki is also in the process of finalizing agreements with leading international health insurance providers.”

The chief executive officer, Evercare Hospital Lekki, Rajeev Bhandari, said: “Quality is at the core of Evercare Hospital Lekki’s healthcare mission. At Evercare, we will constantly innovate to ensure delivery of best-in-class standards of patient safety, clinical excellence, and outstanding clinical outcomes. Our dynamic and passionate team of caregivers will ensure an unparalleled patient experience as we have a philosophy of ‘patient first’ and are always available to cater to healthcare needs. We look forward to embarking on our journey to transforming healthcare.”

The chief executive officer, Evercare Group, Massimiliano Colella, added: “Our goal at the Evercare Group is to create a long-term blueprint for the healthcare sector and support the advancement of medical care across Nigeria. Evercare Hospital Lekki brings first-class healthcare services to the people of Nigeria and will reduce the need for Nigerians to travel overseas in search of quality medical care.

“We are making specialty and sub-specialties available and will elevate the standards of service delivery. Our aim to build a sustainable future to provide world-class healthcare facilities in emerging markets and one of our key missions is to invest in local resources to help them expand their reach to help communities in need.”

Also commenting, Partner at TPG Growth, Africa Jide Olanrewaju, said, “It is an exciting time for us to work collectively to offer Nigerians superior healthcare options that meet local needs and build the country’s response in tackling diseases,” commented .

“Evercare Hospital Lekki, and its best-in-class facilities, are a great example of how impact investment can address crucial funding needs in the march to bolster Nigeria’s medical ecosystem and its economy. We are deeply proud of the hard work that has culminated in the opening of Evercare Hospital Lekki and we wish our colleagues continued success as we work together to improve healthcare in Nigeria.”