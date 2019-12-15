Ayodele Lawal

Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey will today be inducted into the Evergreen Hall of Fame at an event tagged: ‘Ariya Eko Music Festival’.

Organized by Evergreen Records and holding at Lagos City Hall, the event will feature performances by Ebenezer Obey alongside top artistes like Sir Shina Peters, Tee Mac, Jimi Solanke, Ara, Buga, Obesere, Ibitayo Jeje, and Omileniyan among others.

Speaking, Obey said that Ariya Eko Music Festival would bring back the memories of old Lagos because “most musicians started from Lagos, no matter their genre of music”.

He added that the likes of the late Tunde Nightingale, Abibu Oluwa, Ayinde Bakare, Dele Ojo, Adeolu Akinsanya, Ambrose Campbell, Bobby Benson, Eddy Okonta, and even Victor Olaiya started from Lagos.

The music legend said: “Even if we are playing the same kind of music, you can never be like me. For example, my son, Tolu and my grandson are playing my kind of music, but they can never be Ebenezer Obey,” he asserted.