Marco Silva has challenged Alex Iwobi to continue providing “high-quality, creativity and goals” as the deadline-day signing aims to build on an impressive start to his Everton career.

The 23-year-old forward had scored in each of his first two starts for the Blues, finding the back of the net with accomplished headers in Everton’s 4-2 Carabao Cup victory at Lincoln City and 3-2 Premier League success against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Iwobi’s speed, penetration and intelligent use of the ball had seen him seamlessly slot into manager Silva’s progressive Everton team.

And having already showcased his goal-scoring instinct, Silva had backed Iwobi to continue providing decisive contributions in the final third of the pitch.

“It is something I will demand from him more and more,” the manager told evertontv. “With the quality he has – I am 100 per cent sure he will give important things for us. “He will give high quality in our attack. He can provide creativity, playing from the left or behind the striker as an offensive midfielder.

“And if he can – and I am sure he can – score more goals, it will help the team.

“The first time I met with him, it was something I put in his mind [his ability to score goals].

“If you look at our wingers and the players in forward positions, it is something I demand from them.