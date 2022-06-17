Premier League side Everton is looking to swoop in on Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi, who has a €45million(₦22billion) release clause in his contract at Porto.

The Toffees had a terrible campaign last season and were just a hair-length away from relegation. However, they would be looking to improve next season. As such, Everton boss Frank Lampard could add some good flesh to his team.

According to reports from Football fancast, Everton has identified Sanusi as a good addition and is interested in procuring the Nigeria international’s services.

Zaidu had a great campaign with Porto last season, scoring the vital goal that cemented Dragao’s 30th league triumph.

The former Santa Clara man’s impeccable speed and agility make him a very good asset, especially in the Premier League.

However, getting Sanusi could be a tough task, as he has been linked to Crystal Palace and Brighton. Also, the Super Eagles star has a €45million release clause in his contract with Porto.

