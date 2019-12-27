Everton are keeping tabs on one-cap Nigeria international Josh Maja, according to reports emanating from the French press.

French journalist Ignazio Genuardi has tweeted that the Toffees made a check on the former Sunderland starlet during Bordeaux’s 1-0 loss to Strasbourg on December 15 and added that other unnamed Premier League clubs are watching the striker.

Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

Maja has the honour of being the only Nigeria-eligible player to score a hat-trick in Europe’s top five leagues this season, achieving the feat in Bordeaux’s 6-0 rout of Nîmes Olympique on December 3.

The fact that the Bordeaux number nine shares the same agent as Everton’s Alex Iwobi and ex-Toffees winger Ademola Lookman gives credence to the reports of a possible move to Goodison Park.