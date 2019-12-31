Josh Maja has been linked with a return to England and several big names have been mentioned with interests in the Striker, but the latest and more concrete could be Everton.

Maja, 21, spent three seasons with Sunderland before crossing the channel to join Ligue Un side FC Bordeaux on a four-and-a-half year deal in 2019.

He had a quite period following his € 1.7M January move, where he made just 7 league appearances and scored once.

But, so far the Striker has doubled his league outing this term and chipped in 5 goals, his second highest league goals return as a senior team player.

According to Mirror, Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch the Striker.

“The 21-year-old is enjoying a decent season in France with Bordeaux. Maja came through the ranks at Sunderland before leaving the club in January this year,” he wrote.