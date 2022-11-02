Everton is ‘confident’ that Alex Iwobi will sign a new deal with the Premier League outfit, All Nigeria Soccer claiming that talks over a five-year contract are underway.

The Nigeria international, once a much-maligned member of this Toffees squad, has been a revelation in a more central role under Frank Lampard, buzzing around the pitch, driving Everton forward and emerging as the most consistent creative threat in a side also containing Demarai Gray, Dwight McNeil and Anthony Gordon.

“He’s one of the top midfielders in the Premier League at the moment,” Lampard told the Liverpool Echo; comments that feel even more prescient following Iwobi’s masterclass in the 3-0 hammering of Crystal Palace.

“My job is to support him, give him confidence, put him in the right structure, in the right team. And the rest is down to him. I have a huge respect for him and love working with him.”

A contract extension, then, would be a fitting reward for Iwobi’s efforts.

The £35 million signing from Arsenal currently has less than two years to run on his deal. Talks over a new contract, one potentially running until the summer of 2027, are now very much underway. Everton remain convinced that an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later.

“I know (Director of Football) Kevin Thelwell is speaking with Alex’s people on that front,” Lampard added back in October.

“Alex’s form has been great. His development has been brilliant. It’s all his work and all I’ve done is try to support him and maybe adapt his position slightly.”