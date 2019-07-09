Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo could make a sensational return to Europe during the current transfer window.

The former Udinese forward spent 10 years in Europe before he joined Yatai Changhai from Watford two years ago.

He was linked with a return to Europe last summer before he signed Shenhua Shanghai.

However, following his stellar run in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, the former Granada star has been linked with English giants Crystal Palace and Everton.

Sources also said French side Marseille are also interested in his services.

Meanwhile, Ighalo’s Chinese side have been piling pressure on their prized asset to return to the club to help them revive their campaign.

This much was disclosed exclusively to our correspondent by the striker, saying, “As I am here my club has been calling me, piling pressure on me to return to help them because they are struggling in the league. But, I know the importance of what I have come here to do, I am here to help my country win this tournament.”