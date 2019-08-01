Premier League club, Everton have agreed to sell Henry Onyekuru to AS Monaco for 15 million Euros after he was denied a work permit in the UK.

Onyekuru has made his international debut for Nigeria, but he is not yet an established star in the Super Eagles setup.

SCORENigeria understands that Onyekuru, 22, is expected in the French Principality for a routine medical before signing a long-term.

He was previously shipped out on loan by Everton to Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

Last season, he won the league and cup double in Turkey on loan to Galatasaray. He scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Gala.