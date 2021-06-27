Rafael Benitez is set to be appointed as Everton’s new manager next week after the former Liverpool boss agreed key aspects of his contract with the club.

Benitez is expected to sign his new deal in the next few days, with Everton hoping to confirm his arrival early next week.

The 61-year-old will become the Toffees’ fifth permanent manager in as many years and will replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left Goodison Park to return to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Benitez’s arrival will come 11 years after he left Anfield, where he spent six years as Liverpool manager, winning the Champions League and FA Cup.

