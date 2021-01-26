Everton are hopeful that Alex Iwobi will be back in action when they tackle Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City in the English Premier League on Wednesday, January 27.

The Nigeria international was not available for selection as the Toffees made it to the last sixteen of the Emirates FA Cup, thrashing Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 last night thanks to goals from Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Yerry Mina.

Speaking post-match, Everton assistant boss Duncan Ferguson hinted that Lucas Digne and Iwobi are nearing a return to full fitness.

“We are hopeful (to get Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi back for the game on Wednesday). They should be close to that,” Ferguson said in an interview with Everton’s official Twitter page.

Iwobi missed Everton’s first match of this calendar year, a 1-0 home loss to West Ham, due to fatigue and went on to play the two following matches against Rotherham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The former Arsenal winger has emerged as a key player for the Toffees this season as a result of his ability to play in multiple positions.