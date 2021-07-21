Everton have lined up Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze as a possible replacement for Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez rediscovered his mojo in the Premier League last term, helping the Toffees enjoy a remarkable run of games during the first half of the campaign.

The Colombian star still has a year left on his two-year deal with the Goodison Park landlords, but that is an option he is no longer interested in taking up.

Rodriguez is reportedly keen on reuniting with new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who managed Everton last term and convinced him to move to England on a free transfer.

Everton are already looking for alternatives for the departure of the playmaker, and Villarreal winger Chukwueze features prominently on the Toffees’ wishlist, as per The Athletic via Deportas Minuto.

Chukwueze played an influential role for Villarreal last season as the Yellow Submarines won the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

But the Spanish giants have transfer-listed the 22-year-old as they pursue other transfer targets fit for manager Unai Emery’s plans.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.