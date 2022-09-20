Everton has opened talks with Alex Iwobi to extend his contract.

The winger-turned-central midfielder has been a revelation for the Toffees under manager Frank Lampard.

The ex-Arsenal star is now 26, and the Liverpool Echo stated that Everton is hoping to tie him down for the coming years.

His contract runs out in 2024, but Everton wants to avoid losing him for a cut-price fee this coming summer.

The club is hoping a salary raise and a long deal will convince him to stay.

Manager Lampard has been credited with getting the best out of Iwobi.

The Echo claimed midfielder, Iwobi, is now at the centre of contract negotiations between Everton and his agent.

The talks are still in their infancy, but Everton is eager to agree fresh terms amid Iwobi’s impressive start to the season.

The 26-year-old has gone from being an unreliable winger to a hard-working and convincing central midfielder.

Lampard trusts Iwobi and has handed him seven appearances in all competitions so far this campaign. This explains why Everton is so keen to organise a new contract.

Iwobi’s current terms run until 2024. The Nigerian is unlikely to receive as much transfer interest as his keeper, although Everton would still like to prevent an exit.

Now is a good time for clubs, such as Everton, to enter contract discussions with some of their most integral players.

The summer window is shut and there are a few months before the January one begins.

Plus, it is now the international break which means club managers can focus a bit on what they want their squads to look like going forward, rather than just on tactics and performances.

Everton fans would likely be very happy if their club managed to tie down Gordon, Pickford and Iwobi for the foreseeable future.