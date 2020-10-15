The football offering has been further boosted on DStv and GOtv, as both platforms will broadcast games from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons live to its subscribers from the October 17-19.

The weekend’s Premier League action opens Live at 12:30pm on Saturday on SuperSport Premier League, with a potential thriller between Merseyside rivals, Everton and Liverpool, at Goodison Park. Both the Toffees and the Reds have enjoyed excellent starts to the 2020-21 season, with the former feeling that they could really challenge Jurgen Klopp’s champions in this clash and, perhaps, pull off a first league win over their cross-town rivals since October 2010. Saturday features another mouth-watering clash with the meeting of Manchester City and Arsenal in the early-evening kick-off. Once again, Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, will pit his wits against former boss, Pep Guardiola, and look to continue his growth as a leader of a major club. The match will kick off at 5:30pm Live on SuperSport Premier League.

Sunday opens with the fierce rivalry between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at 2pm Live on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football – a clash, which could be, distilled down to the head-to-head battle between the Eagles’ Ivorian attacker, Wilfried Zaha, and the Seagulls’ Ghana-eligible right-back, Tariq Lamptey.