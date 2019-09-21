Everton will want to put last Sunday’s defeat at AFC Bournemouth behind them when Sheffield United visit Goodison Park today.

The newly-promoted Blades are back in the top-flight for the first time since 2006-07, having been in League One when manager and boyhood fan Chris Wilder took over in May 2016.

They sit 15th after five games, with the 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in August their only victory so far.

Today could also see a return to Goodison for former Blues captain Phil Jagielka, who rejoined Sheffield United in July after 12 years on Merseyside, as well as Everton academy graduate John Lundstram.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes faces a fitness test on the rib problem that caused him to miss the defeat by Bournemouth.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Sheffield United will be without the suspended Billy Sharp, while Mo Besic is ineligible to face his parent club.

Callum Robinson is fully recovered from the minor hamstring injury that prevented him from starting against Southampton last weekend.

Marco Silva has urged his Everton players to rediscover their “solidity”, and with it the impressive defensive record that has ended recently.

The familiarity of home could help. In a striking contrast, Everton have a perfect six-match record at Goodison Park but have taken just three points from the last half dozen away.

“The resolution of Sheffield United’s ownership means the focus is back on football, and replicating the performance that earned them an unlikely point from their last away game, at Chelsea.

Something similar could see them become the first team to take points off Everton at home since the last Merseyside derby.