From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Joanna Tarnawska, has said that education is one of the fundamental tools every child needs in order to develop and contribute to community, society and nation in general.

Ambassador Tarnawska stated this during her speech at the commissioning and handing over of a block of three classrooms, one staff room, toilet facility and borehole for Almajiri in Kanfanin Zango community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The event was organised by the Almajiri Child Rights Initiative (ACRI) with support from the Polish Development Co-operation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

Represented by Director of Programmes and Executive Director of ACRI, Mr. Joshua Arogunyo, the Ambassador said: “Almajiri children should get a chance like all the other children to learn skills that will improve their lives, alongside religious education that will enlighten their spiritual wellbeing.”

