The founder of Longevity Nigeria, a health based longevity activist group in Nigeria, Agbolade Omowole, has said that every Nation should patronise public health post COVID-19.

Agbolade who made this known recently during a virtual event disclosed that, national health systems are the first line of defense against outbreaks, but unfortunately, they are often under-funded, leading to major gaps in the health workforce, infrastructure, health information systems and supply chains.

Also speaking at the event, Ilia Stambler,

Chief Science Officer at “Vetek” (Seniority) Association – The Senior Citizens Movement (Israel) said; “the Coronavirus affected more of the vulnerable population such as the aged, and that’s an important correlation between Coronavirus and Aging.”

According to him, “that there’s an urgent need to create policies to improve healthy longevity all around the world because longevity activism is still young.”

On her part, Daria Khaltourina, Chair of the Board of the Council for Public Health and Demography in Russia, encouraged participants to embrace healthy lifestyle by avoiding smoking, alcoholism, and say yes to good nutrition and physical activity.

Another speaker, Ebenezer Idowu Ajayi who spoke about the importance of bone marrow washing, stated that, “when we operate from a vantage point of peace, calm, harmony, compassion and love, we can effect healthy changes and satisfying results.”

The organizer of the event, Agbolade Omowole says that his organization is happy to partner with other organizations and interest groups in Nigeria and Africa to improve public health and research and development on aging. The event was supported by Bamifemi Arts, International Longevity Alliance, Mascot IT, and Visibility Solution