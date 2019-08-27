Linus Oota, Lafia

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says that “every Nigerian has the right to be rich.”

The Vice President stated this in Keffi, Nasarawa State, while interacting with beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Maketmoni/Tradermoni free interest loan scheme.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by the governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, attended to hundreds of market women at the old Keffi market to disburse the loan.

Speaking at the disbursement of the loan facility in Keffi, Osinbajo said that President Muhammadu Buhari had given a directive that the Marketmoni/Tradermoni loan programme be extended to all the states of the federation.

“Every Nigerian has the right to be rich, and even very rich; we have come to see for ourselves what is going on with the tradermoni and marketmoni,” the Vice President said.

“We want to assure you that we are going to do more as the President has directed that the scheme should be extended to enable others who have not benefited to benefit.”

VP at the Keffi Main market to evaluate the disbursement of GEEP loans. He acknowledge cheers from the traders and shake hands with some pic.twitter.com/LvgMZsutuM — TeamOsinbajo (@TeamOsinbajo) August 27, 2019

He said that the idea for the extension of the Federal Government’s Marketmoni/Tradermoni to all the states of the federation is to make sure that the empowerment initiative of the Buhari administration reaches all nooks and crannies of the country.

Osinbajo, however, appealed to the beneficiaries of the loan programme to ensure that they paid back the loan facility in order to pave the way for other persons to equally benefit from the programme.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Micro Enterprise, Mrs Toyin Adeneji, said 3,000 people had been registered to benefit from the scheme in the state.

In his remark, Governor Abdullahi Sule commended the Federal Government for bringing the loan scheme to Nasarawa which would contribute to the economic prosperity of the state.

Sule went on to assure the market women of his administration’s readiness to commence construction work on the old Keffi market.