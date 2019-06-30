Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi has advocated the abolishing of the policy of non–indigeneship that is applicable in various states across the federation.

The emir who spoke at the 10th-anniversary ceremony of the coronation of the Eze Ndigbo of Igbo of Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, felt that equal opportunities for all Nigerians is a recipe for peace, progress and development.

He said that Nigerians should be treated equally in their states of residence irrespective of their tribes, religion and state of origin.

“Nigeria is a country that has many ethnic groups and many religions. Nigerians should be able to live everywhere, should be able to live peacefully, conduct their business peacefully, marry and have families where they are.”

“In Kano, we do not have anything called indigenes and non-indigenes. This city was built and its wealth and prosperity were based on its openness, on its accommodation and on its cosmopolitan nature.”

He said that Kano people do not discriminate on the basis of tribe or religion, recalling that the present people of Kano had a good majority of people who were originally from Kobir, Nupe, Kanuri, Baburu, Jakun, Wutari.

“If you identify yourself as a son of Kano, then you are from Kano,” he declared

“Since the day I became emir, we have not had a single ethnic or religious clash in Kano and I want you to continue to pray to Allah that this peace we have should continue. And that other parts of the country that are suffering from this evil should know peace,” he stated.

He thanked the celebrant and the rest of the ethnic traditional rulers in the state for their great efforts at promoting peace among the diverse people living in the state.

He urged the Igbo people to continue to live in peace with the rest of Nigerians in the state, saying that “we are all Nigerians, and we are all human being facing the same challenges.”