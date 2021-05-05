Three Crowns Milk has successfully concluded its ‘30 Days Fitness Challenge’ for 2021, themed, “Everybody is Welcome.’’ The campaign which was established in 2016, encourages every Nigerian, especially mothers to live healthy lifestyles by cultivating healthy habits.

From February 20 to March 30, Three Crowns milk provided a platform to help mums keep fit, while emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle through nutrition. The campaign featured daily exercise videos targeted at consumers with different fitness threshold levels to exercise, like ‘’Newbie (Beginners level), Wannabe (Standard level) and Pro (Advanced level).

Consumers who registered on the brand website, joined the WhatsApp and Telegram groups were connected with a fitness coach who was available 24/7 to help them get and stay fit throughout the campaign.

Different engaging exercise videos were deployed daily across the brand’s digital platforms and consumers who recreated and reposted same on their social media handles were rewarded accordingly.

Throughout the campaign, Saturday sessions featured cardio dance exercises with certified fitness coach, Shedams; Kemi of kayfitclub; actor and fitness buff, Nancy Isime, wellness and lifestyle coach, Victoria Akingbade and fitness expert, Kemen. These cardio sessions were streamed real time across the brand’s social media pages. During these sessions, participants were engaged and rewarded for participating in the weekly mini-workout challenge.

Speaking excitedly about the campaign, Mrs. Elizabeth, who was a part of the campaign said this was a welcome idea and with the fitness challenge platform she has been able to keep fit and healthy

“I lost 5.43kg and I am fitter than when I started , my face is glowing, my health is better and I can control my meals; I have not taken fizzy drinks in the past 30 days. I am super grateful to Three Crowns for the opportunity and my fitness coach who keeps encouraging myselft and my #WannaBe fitness team. These past 30 days shows that we can be consistent and do the things we consider impossible.