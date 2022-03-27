Your body needs some inflammation to fight infection and speed healing. But too much for too long can push your immune system to attack healthy organs and tissues. This can lead to heart disease, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, and irritable bowel diseases. Luckily, there are ways to keep the flames at bay.

1. Get enough sleep

When you don’t get the sleep you need, your body may kick inflammation up a notch. Your goal should be seven to nine hours every night. Aim for both quality and quantity. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every night and day, put your screens (television, laptop, smartphone, tablets) away, well before you lie down, and sleep in a cool, dark, and quiet room.

2. Go for a stroll

It takes as little as 20 minutes of moderate exercise, such as a brisk walk with your dog or a friend, to head off an anti-inflammatory response in your body. Health guidelines call for 30 minutes of physical activity a day, five days a week. If you currently don’t work out at all, 20 minutes is a great place to start.

Spice it up

Studies on turmeric, rosemary, cinnamon, cumin, and ginger show they may slow down processes in your body that lead to inflammation. Dial up the flavours in your dishes and give your health a boost by trying out some of these spices.

Try fasting

Research shows intermittent fasting may be more than just a fad. Eating only during a fixed window of time each day can have anti-inflammatory effects. Long-lasting inflammation can raise your risk for conditions including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. There are many ways to follow this eating plan. A common method involves only eating between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Get your greens

Stock up on salad fixings. Green vegetables like ewedu, ugu, okro, afang, edikangkong, akwukwo ofe and spinach have antioxidants and other compounds that can help reduce inflammation and keep day-to-day damage to your cells to a minimum. Nutritionists recommend that generous portions of freshly and lightly cooked green vegetables should be eaten at least four times a week.

Try yoga

This ancient Indian practice focuses on breathing. It also helps lower levels of the stress-related hormone cortisol. When yoga is a regular part of your routine, you may also feel less depressed, less anxious, and have fewer symptoms of inflammation, such as high cholesterol and unstable blood sugar levels.

Go easy on the alcohol

A glass of wine with dinner isn’t going to do much harm. But too much alcohol can raise toxin levels in your body. This turns on inflammation, which can damage tissues and organs. If you drink at all, do so in moderation. What does that mean? According to the CDC, it’s no more than one drink a day for women and two for men.

Upgrade your diet

Refined carbohydrates, red meats, and fried foods raise inflammation in your body. Swap out unhealthy foods for inflammation-fighting fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, and fish. Plan your menu around foods such as tomatoes, blueberries, almonds, walnuts, lentils, and salmon.

Shed extra weight

If you’ve got a few kilogrammes to lose, getting rid of them could ease inflammation. Excess weight, on the other hand, can make it worse. That’s part of the reason obesity and overweight are risk factors for so many health conditions. Talk to your doctor about how you can get into a weight range that’s healthy for you.

Go for green tea

If a cup of coffee is your morning habit, try green tea instead. It’s packed with compounds known as polyphenols that fight off free radicals. These molecules can promote inflammation in your body. You don’t have to kick your coffee habit altogether. Consider swapping out one cup a week for the green stuff.

Stop smoking

Smoking comes with a laundry list of harmful effects; having higher levels of inflammation is one of them. Decide to quit and pick a day to do it. You don’t have to go it alone, though. Your doctor can come up with a plan so you can kick the habit for good.

• Adapted from webmd.com