Maduka Nweke

The Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, has said that the state government would only entertain applications for housing transactions that are accompanied with evidence of tax payments by applicants.

Akewusola stated this during a meeting with the staff of the Ministry in his Ikeja office. He said “no tax defaulters would have the opportunity to embark on housing transactions with the ministry and its agencies.”

Akewusola also affirmed that “unless applications are backed with evidence of payment of personal income tax, they would not be entertained.”

According to him, the documents that would accompany all applications made to the ministry must include photocopy of Lagos State revenue receipt and bank deposit slip, assessment notice from the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) as well as Electronic Tax Clearance (e-TCC) Card or three months salaries pay slips with corporate Identification Card of the employees.

“Prospective applicants for either outright purchase or rent to own scheme are advised not to forward any application that does not include any of the aforementioned documents as such requests will not be accepted”, he said.

Akewusola explained further that housing construction and provision of infrastructures in the state are financed by tax- payers money and it is only right that beneficiaries of these projects must have contributed their own quota to the revenue of the state.

He seized the opportunity to reiterate the commitment of the present administration to providing affordable and quality homes for the people, saying the ultimate goal is to bring more Lagosians on the homeowners ladder.

He then enjoined the residents of the state to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the state government in prioritizing the completion of all uncompleted housing projects in order to increase the stock of available homes in the state thereby reducing the housing deficit.

He assured the general public that all applications completed with all required documents shall be promptly considered.