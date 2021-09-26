Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers.

We speak about corruption in the society today in such measures that it has become a source of concern in most countries. Today God wants us to pay attention to the spiritual corruption which most Christians indulge in. It is called corrupt communication.

The born again believer has been regenerated and recreated after the image of God. We are the first fruit of God’s kind on the earth. We are expected to speak and act like God in every way. Every time when a believer speaks words which are not the kind of words which God would speak, such a believer is indulging and trafficking corruption.

It is not only governments that are corrupt or evil, by stealing from public funds, anyone who speaks words which does not minister grace is corrupt as well. God wants us to stop the corruption. Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth. This is Heaven asking you to stop the corruption. What is a corrupt communication? Every time you speak in fear, that is a corrupt communication. By allowing fear to take over your speech you have corrupted your mouth with the spirit of fear. God has not given you the spirit of fear, so speaking in fear is an act of being corrupted.

Every time you talk doubt, unbelief and make negative confessions, you are allowing corruption into your life. Doubt and fear corrupts. Do not use the words of people of this world where we live. There are slangs that should never come out of your mouth because they are corrupt communication.

Your mouth is only supposed to be a spout for grace. Take a few minutes right now and examine yourself; when you speak to your colleagues at work or friends at school, do your words minister grace? When you speak, do your words edify and reveal God’s goodwill and mercy or does it reveal bitterness and anger? Do you gossip and spread stories about people which minister strife and division? Gossip is corruption and you must stop it. Are you a specialist in speaking negatively? That is being corrupt.

Let no corruption be in your life. Before you point the finger to the government and people around you who are corrupt, God wants you to stop the corruption in your own life first.

Hebrews 8:10-13 (MESSAGE TRANSLATION)

This new plan I’m making with Israel isn’t going to be written on paper, isn’t going to be chiseled in stone; This time I’m writing out the plan in them, carving it on the lining of their hearts. I’ll be their God, they’ll be my people.

Everything you do should be with grace. Your speeches should carry grace. Grace when released and received impacts the human mind and spirit beyond that which words can express. The New Covenant is a covenant where the Laws of God are chiseled and carved into the lining of the recreated Spirit of the born again believer. One of the laws of God is the law of grace. Grace is a law because it is heavens chosen principle of operation which when put into effect produces predictable and consistent results.

Grace is unmerited and undeserved favours of God. Grace is God’s goodwill disposition towards us leading to salvation and a life of glory afterwards.

Forgiveness is one of the blessings of grace that imparts us in ways beyond human comprehension. The story of the woman taken in adultery in John 8, reveals more than anything else the impart of grace on man. She was caught in adultery and the Law of Moses commanded that she should be stoned to death.

This woman knew that God was the one who gave this law through Moses and here she was right in the presence of the same God. I can imagine fear taking hold of her heart as she waited for Jesus to authorise the stoning process to begin after the pharisees dragged her to Jesus to see what He would say.

To her amazement the master made a most remarkable statement. John 8:7b…He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her. This scripture teaches us never to cast stones of judgement on people regardless of what they do.

This woman must have been shocked because she expected God to punish her for her sins based on Moses recommendations.

One thing which the New Testament reveals to us is that many of the laws given under Moses were given because there was no provision under the law which could change the inner nature of man. Hence since wicked people could not be changed by the law, they were killed by the law to preserve the sanctity of others.

Under grace, God has made provision for forgiveness and this forgiveness when received leads to the regeneration of the spirits of the forgiven; hence they do not need to be killed anymore.

Looking at the story of the adulterous woman again, when Jesus had lifted up himself, and saw none but the woman, he said unto her, Woman, where are those thine accusers? hath no man condemned thee? She said, No man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more. John 8:10-11.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

