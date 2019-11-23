No one can tell if Blessing’s mother read those words or not but what followed should serve as a stern warning to all mothers on the need to watch the relationship between them or between their daughters and so-called men of God. Before he had his way with the 18-year-old teenager, Pastor Sunday, as Maduabuchi is popularly known among his church members and followers, had succeeded in convincing Blessing’s mother to send her over for a special deliverance crusade taking place, he claimed, in the church. But later development moved the venue to his house located at Ajuana Obukpa, Nsukka Local Government, Enugu State. Her daughter was to come, he told the woman, with the photograph of her younger brother who is said to be sick with some unnamed mysterious ailment.

Date was November 9, 2019. And, time? He lied to the unsuspecting girl’s mother that it would start by 6pm and that it was to be held for her and other members of the church who needed ‘deliverance’ on some areas of their lives, but in reality, it started at about 11pm with some struggles and dragging, not with the supposedly demonic forces turning into hell his members’ destinies, but with the innocent girl who was sent to his ‘slaughter house’ by an equally naïve mother. But by the time the ‘deliverance session’ was over, it had attracted a charge of rape, attempted ritual murder and a few of other scary stories inside the evil deed.