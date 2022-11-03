Former Super Eagles coach, Bonfrere Jo and renowned photo journalist, Sulaiman Adebayor Pooja have been unveiled as ambassadors for Evolution Cup.

Bonfrere Jo, who led the Nigeria team to Atlanta 1996 Olympics triumph and FIFA, CAF accredited Journalist, Sulaiman Adebayor Pooja were both unveiled in a small event held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Project Strategist of Evolution Cup, Olatoye Olawale says the unveiling is a step to bigger things to come for all parties involved.

“We are glad to unveil two big personalities in the Nigeria football world. It’s a step to bigger things to come.” Olatoye Olawale said after the unveiling.

“The idea behind Evolution Cup is about development and progress, it’s clear to see that our two ambassadors have lived through these qualities. For a coach to guide a relatively unknown team to Olympic triumph, beating the likes of Brazil, Mexico and Argentina shows his impact on progress and development of those players.” Olatoye continued.

Both ambassadors, Bonfere Jo and Sulaiman Adebayor Pooja expressed their support for Evolution Cup following the unveiling on Wednesday.

“I hope many teams will take advantage and support Evolution Cup. The young players have the chance to develop themselves through this platform and move to the first or second division teams. Evolution Cup is important for clubs, players and coaches for proper development and progress”. Bonfrere said.

“It’s a good platform for everyone to tap into, the players, coaches and clubs. As an ambassador, I want to encourage everyone to be a part of this tournament. It’s a preparatory tournament that will help the players get ready for the main NLO season.

“For the players, it is a good platform to improve and develop for the next level and also for the coaches as well. The second edition of Evolution Cup is coming up soon and everyone should tap into it, as it’s going to be bigger.

“Now that the cadet teams and Super Eagles and suffering from raw talents, Evolution Cup will be like a base for discovery of talent.” Pooja said.

SGFC Athletics won the maiden edition of the Evolution Cup earlier this year after beating Beyond Limits in the final on penalty shootout.