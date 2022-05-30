From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Former secretary, National Judicial Council, Alhaji Halilu Danladi Envulanza has defeated senator Godiya Akwashiki, to clinch the ticket of the All Progressive Congress.

Recall that Senator Akwashiki is the incumbent Senator representing Nasarawa north senatorial district under the platform of the APC.

The former NJC scribe polled 105 votes to beat senator Gidiya Akwashiki who scored 21 votes in an election held at Awkanga amid tight security.

Announcing the result, Secretary of the election committee, Bar. Robert Okwego said ” At the end of the process Senator Godiya Akwashiki scored 21 votes. Danladi Halilu Envulanza Esq scored 105 votes. “Danladi Halilu Envulanza having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declare winner”. He stated.

OKwego therefore lauded the delegates for their conducting themselves during the primary election.

Reacting shortly after his victory in an interview with journalist at the front of youth center where the primary election took place in Akwanga on Sunday, Halilu Danladi Envulanza expressed happiness over his victory and promised to extend hand of fellowship to Senator Godiya Akwashiki and the party ahead of the general election come 2023.

“He is my younger brother, I will go to him, and seek for his support. There is a need to change policies and programmes of the government especially what would benefit our people as you can see I am the people and the people are me.”

He further appreciated the assistance of the governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule for his support and promised to work with him towards winning the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The happy hopeful senator could not hide his feelings as he appreciates friends and family, associates and party members who stood by him to ensure he gets the ticket promised to also stand by them during their own difficult moment.