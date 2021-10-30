By Ngozi Nwoke

The Enterprising Women Awards is set to host its maiden edition of awarding women and the Girl Child who engage in social change and national development in all sectors of the country.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Lagos, the group’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ayo George noted that the aim of the award is to recognize and encourage women and the Girl Child who are thriving to make positive impacts to the growth of the country, adding that women are not given the enabling platform to utilise their God-given potential and skills, especially in the area of development.

George further disclosed that the award recognition would be given to women from various sectors such as Entertainment, Business, Sports, Enterprenuership, Governance, Health, Media and Real Estate.

“The Enterprising Women Awards, which is championed by The Christiana George Foundation, a charity organisation that basically supports only women and the Girl Child, seeks to celebrate women from 11 major spheres of life and influence, including Business, Education, Sports, Science and Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Media Social Works, Governance, Health, Entertainment, Arts and Culture, and lastly Real Estate, Infrastructure and Construction.

“This Award is borne out of the need to celebrate Nigerian and African women, as they are mostly under-celebrated. A lot has been achieved by Nigerian women that have either been under-reported, under-celebrated, or under-projected.

“This award is arguably the first indigenous award platform that comes with financial reward for three categories (Social Works, Media and Enterprenuership) with each winner getting a Plaque, q certificate and 100,000 cash. The cash inclusion is basically to say thank you to these women for being such an inspiration to our world.

“Winners from the 11 categories will be announced by the November 1st, 2021, as voting will end on October 31st, 2021. The winners will be awarded at the ceremony scheduled for November 28th, 2021, holding at the Agin Recital Hall of the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

“There are some women in our society that would be awarded also at the ceremony apart from these 11 fantastic women. Women that have distinguished themselves in their various fields.

“Categories such as the Woman of the Year, The Young Business Revelation of the Year, The Woman of the Decade, while The Hall of Fame have been created to appreciate women like, Funke Akindele-Bello, Ngozi Onadeko, Aduka Mohammed Ogunkola, Nike Majekodunmi, Amy Jadesimi, Elizabeth Jackrich, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Her Excellency, Florence Ajimobi,” George said.

