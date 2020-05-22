The stage is now set for Afrobeats sensation, Kiddominant to drop his much-anticipated debut single, eWallet on Friday, May 29.

Kiddominant has spent a great deal of time writing and producing some of the greatest hits recorded in Afrobeats’ history. From Davido’s game-changing and historic treasure, Fall to AKA’s multi-platinum certified Fela In Versace, Kiddominant has successfully coursed through a trajectory in music, garnering credits and bearing an association with highly revered acts including Wizkid, Wale, Mr Eazi, DJ Maphorisa, Chris Brown, Summer Walker and also Beyoncé.

The year 2020 seeks to excitedly unravel the enigma that is Kiddominant. From showing up at the Grammys and Super Bowl, to honing credits for co-executive producing Davido’s platinum certified sophomore album, A Good Time to opening for Davido on the #AGoodTimeTour, which has been put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiddominant’s dream has far transcended his 14-year-old self to having successfully attained a height of relevant dominance being a 360-act (writing, producing, DJ-ing and singing).

Touted as Dr Dre of Africa by reason of his stellar contributions and accomplishments, particularly in the genre of Afrobeats, Kiddominant is set to deliver his expression of a new African sound to a global audience. This new sound is christened “South Afrobeats” and he credits its discovery to a period of sabbatical in the rainbow country.

He says: “After spending a year in South Africa, imbibing the culture and visiting places especially the clubs where I heard a lot of music, I thought about combining South African drums with Afrobeats melodies.”

eWallet, a feel-good bop, whose production soundscape is a fine blend of the burgeoning Amapiano template from South Africa and embellished with some good ‘ole’ Afrobeats’ flavour also features the local melodies of South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest in vocal assist, to give a complete African sound experience.

Regarded to be a bubbly hit, eWallet aptly reverberates the vibes of summertime. While the debut single heightens the anticipation of what to expect on a soon-to-be-released body of work as hinted by Kiddominant during one of his recent social media runs, he has vowed to continue his relentless efforts towards the global Africa to the world agenda with precision, stead and a beacon in his hand. Meanwhile, eWallet will be available on all digital platforms.