Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

National President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Panya has commiserated with families of children and youths who lost their lives in a boat mishap in Makurdi, the Benue State capital last Sunday.

Recall that 26 members of ECWA Adeke who were on their way for an annual conference tagged ‘Sabon Rai’ (New Life for All) all lost their lives midstream on River Benue after the boat they were traveling in capsized.

Rev. Panya who led executive members of the church to Makurdi condoled with the state government, the church and families of the victims even as he asked God to comfort them.

While lamenting that youths were dying as a result of occultism, drug abuse, sexual immorality and the rest of them, Panya expressed joy that the victims died as soldiers of the cross.

“They were on a fine duty for the Lord. They did not come to report to you that your daughters have died in abortion or that your sons have died as a result of drug addiction or occultism but they died in the course of serving the Lord Jesus.

“I pray this be a great comfort to the families and the church. When things like this happen, we are to identify with the families and that is why we are here. We can’t pretend that we can feel what families are feeling but we have been in mourning.

“I know that this trial is of the proportion that only someone like Job can comfort the families. We have come to encourage the victims families that God would see them through this very dark period and bring them out with their faith more strengthened than ever before.

Drawing his message from Romans 8:38 and Philippians 1:4, the ECWA President reassured the families that in spite of what has happened, God has not stopped loving them.

Panya who noted that all the happenings in the world are daily giving everyone reasons to be worried prayed God to reach out to the victims’ families and confirm His love for them.

“We as humans may not understand but we know that God loves us. If we try to get answers to all the problems and questions that may come to our minds, we may get frustrated. But the word of God brings comfort at this trying moment. Isaiah 57: says the righteous are taken away to be spared of evil,” he said.

“Are we really happy in this world? COVID-19 has turned humans to masquerades while crimes such as kidnapping, cultism, ritual killings and the likes have all taken our peace away.

“We thank God that our hope transcends this life and we know that the victims are now resting with the Lord. God in his word has promised to wipe away all tears from our eyes. We believe the Lord has wiped away our children’s tears and they are now perfectly resting with Him. This earth is not our own.

“What is happening in the world is a reminder to Christians that this world is not our own and we’re just passing through. There’s no way we can feel at home in this world anymore.”

Panya encouraged all present to ask God for the grace to rejoice because it is victory for those who have died and it is victory for those whom they left behind too.

He urged those who were directly affected not to let their hearts be troubled saying God will not leave them as orphans.

Earlier speaking, Makurdi District Church Council (DCC) Secretary, Rev. Benjamin Dooga who introduced the affected families as well as called out the names of the victims thanked the President and his entourage for coming and urged them to continue to pray for the affected families and the church.

On his part, National President of New Life for All, Evang. Nuhu Dauda urged all present to continue to pray for the Christian group.