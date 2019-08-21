Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the recent attack on the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Federal Government has offered travel advice as precautionary measures against such occurrence.

This is even as the government assured Nigerians that it will work with relevant authorities in Germany to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to book to serve as deterrence to others.

In a statement by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, the government, while condemning the attack, reminded all dignitaries to endeavour to bring to the notice of the Ministry and Missions abroad, their impending travel schedules.

Nwonye added that the reminder was to enable the ministry scrutinize thoroughly, the security status of the organisations inviting them for the meeting.

Nwonye also said the measure will also provide an opportunity to make adequate preparation, as well as take concrete steps to ensure that host law enforcement agencies are on hand to guarantee their comprehensive security.

Nwonye however said the advice was not to monitor the activities of the dignitaries, but to ensure their safety.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned in the strongest terms, the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu who was attending the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival as a Speaker and special guest of honour at an event organised by the Ndi-Igbo Community in Nuremberg, Germany.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, has called on Ukrainian authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a Nigerian, Ejemai Gbolade Ibukun in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the call in a statement issued by Nwonye in Abuja.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has called on the Ukrainian Authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a Nigerian National, Mr. Ejemai Gbolade Ibukun in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The sad event occurred on the 9th of August 2019. Information at the disposal of the Embassy of Nigeria in Ukraine indicates that Mr. Ibukun was stabbed several times by his Ukrainian girlfriend and later died in the hospital.

“The death of the Nigerian citizen is quite unfortunate and the Ministry empathizes with the family of the deceased,” the government said.

The government also assured Nigerians that through the Mission in Ukraine, it is engaging with host authorities and has requested that a proper and thorough investigation be conducted in order to bring clarity to the incident and ensure that justice prevails.