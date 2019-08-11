Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Kolanut is a cultural staple in many African countries. It is prized for its effects as a central nervous system stimulant, it serves as raw material for both pharmaceutical and refreshment products.

In Ewo community, in Ilupeju-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, kolanuts exists in abundance as an average member of the community has over 10 hectares of the product. But the huge deposit of kolanuts have not been tapped by successive government for human and infrastructural development of the state.

Besides having kolanuts in abundance, Ewo community has several strange features of nature that are not in some other towns surrounding it.

According to the monarch of the town, Oba Awe David Sunday, Obanla of llupeju Ekiti, and some traditional chiefs who included high chief Daodu, Olomeyin of ewo quarters, high chief Nurudeen Bakare, Oluare of llupeju Ekiti, High chief (Mrs) Florence Fasanmi, Eyelobunrin Egosi of llupeju Ekiti, Chief Ojo jimoh, Elesha of Ewo, the community has a healing water named Imao river. The river has healing powers as well as power to destroy charms used to afflict any indigene of the town by anyone.

River lmao, Daily Sun gathered further, rescues the people of the town from invading assailants by sending some spiritual signals to the initiatees who decode such signal and carry out necessary ritual of appeasement to their forbears for them to rise to ward off evil from the town.

The foregoing narrative, according to the monarch, explains the mystery behind a rock in the forest of the town, which has the shape of a drum and which indeed, sounds like a drum, as confirmed by Daily Sun!.

The monarch said of the strange rock: “The story of this rock birthed a primordial festival of this town, called Egunmo festival. It is a story of a drum turning into a rock and that rock still making a drum like noise when beaten or hit till today. Our forefathers said that it all happened that when some invaders were coming to attack our town, our warriors then had used their juju power and commanded that all the invaders become rocks while they were invading the town. It happened that they all turned into rocks including a huge drum that they were beating to announce their invasion. That drum now turned rock, gives drum like sounds when beaten.

“The Egunmo festival of the town has now become a major communal annual event which draws all and sundry and almost all indigenes of the town from home and abroad to the town.”

80-year old Chief Fasanmi spoke about the Egunmo festival, saying: “In those days, whenever there was war, our fathers have a ritual as our tradition, they would visit the place and beat a certain object in the grove. They would also assign powerful people to ward off the war and every season, they will perform the ceremony of Egunmo with iro, (traditional metal object wore like a chain round the legs) on their legs, they would dance and sing. They have unusual clothing and chains on their necks too. That ritual later become a seasonal ceremony called Egunmo and is being celebrated every year till today. The chiefs and people of the town watch the performer of this war-like ceremony.

“Egunmo is an aremo festival for the elderly, it brings goodness to the town and peace and ward off evil. The elders have their local swords, and pay homage to the land and their oOba during the festival, they sing their panegyrics, which narrates their past deeds.

“Omo alakoko, one of the praise chant, show that ewo people have a link with the Ooni of Ife, Custodian of the festival is chief Elesa ajo, which is me, and my duty is to offer prayers for the people. It lasts for two days. Six quarters of the town jointly lead in the festival, and they include Igesu, ebele, ereketa, and igbole among others.”

Chief Michael Ogundana is another elderly member of Ewo, he spoke about the community youths’ participation in the festival of Egunmo: “It is all of ewo people who participate in the festival and it is done for the Kabiyesi. We have the Obutu, age grade which are formed as tradition dictates.

“Every one from ewo, once they become adult must be initiated into an age group: this is called ‘gbegan’, on the festival day, they dress, take wooden swords, sing several soulful songs and dance among others.

Only those who are initiated into the Egbe isa that can participate in Egunmo. Young men and women are part of the age groups, they are actively involved in community development and policing. They hand over badly behaved members of the community to the law enforcement agents and also take care of the environment, clean gutters, public places and others. Any true blood of Ewo who fails to get initiated into this age group can die prematurely. The war -like dance for Egunmo is done it on top of the rock, which is a grove far outside the town now.”

Chief Ogundana also spoke about some taboos in the town, saying: “we don’t allow a bundle of palm fronds in public. Our married women don’t expose their hair in the town. If a woman tries it they would bring her to the palace for severe punishment.

“We craft a sculpture that represent our ancestors seven days before the final day of festival which is the Egunmo day. It is his effigy that is clothed, decorated and taken round the town in celebrative mood.

We are very warm to our visitors, and treat them better even more than our own children and we don’t cheat them. Apart from the main festival of Egunmo which holds toward the last week of August very year, we have other festivals such as Olu ero, egungun festival in January.

“Some of the natural resources in our town are Kolanut, yams, clay pots, cassava, we have kolanuts in abundance here, a person farms up to ten hectares of kolanuts here, but we haven’t got government help to develop our Kolanut and we need their help so much. It is very important we have such help.

“We also need such social amenities like roads, our roads are gully, it doesn’t allow us to move out from 8pm. We have constant erosion issues, we have power only once in three months. Some of our age grades help in maintaining the roads but they can’t do it well like the government would do it.

“Another historic aspect of the town according to elder Ogundana is Isi olomo, now called Oja Odi, it is a place where the townspeople first settled before they moved to the now area now called Ewo Ilupeju. It is a market place but now has turned to a shrine where the people appease their gods during the Egunmo festival.”

Oba Awe said: “Ilupeju is loved by God as He brings progress and peace to us. River umao is divine gift to us, it cures ailments such as barrenness, when we pray with it for barren women, they give birth after nine months.

“During the Egunmo, no one falls ill, anytime war is coming, the river signals to us. And once we get the signal, we go and do some appeasement there and that war disappears.

“When we dance during the festival, many women who come to watch or participate and pray for husbands get their own husbands and we have many of them here and I’ve they are married , ewo is a powerful place in Ilupeju, our place is great and our children are very good. Egunmo, hives progress, comfort, it is celebrated for seven days.

“During the dance in Egunmo, any cow, or fowl that intrudes is killed but not eaten, it is left there and later taken to some place for appeasement and this is what wards off the war . We carry a certain charm around the town during Egunmo, the power comes down on the dawn of the festival, the butus will dance in the night and Imao gives sign for time to start the dance.

“August 24-25 is the next Egunmo festival in Ewo and we are inviting our governor to come and see the wonders his youths are creating. The dance by the youths is graceful and the iro they wore on their legs bring peace and progress to our town. By the time we dance in the festival there is peace and progress we use that thing I spoke about to round the town, no one meets them on the way while doing this. We also have a spiritual water called ero water from Imao water, our children bath with it when they are through dancing and we pray for them. This festival has no issues with other religious practices in the town as we see it as our own way of reaching God.

“Fayemi’s government is a good one, he is a thoroughbred and well trained and well educated Ekiti man. He knows what everyone and town in the state needs and knows how. To take care of such needs. He knows all the challenges we face in the state and in evey town here. Ilupeju as a case study the governor knows what we need. We have bad roads. A native of Ilupeju called Sunday Adunmo aka Gallaxy is a good man. He was born in a good home and well reserved. He is truthful and doesn’t deceive anyone. I am happy that governor Fayemi loves him. He has done well for Ilupeju,” the monarch said.

Some women leaders in the town also spoke about their roles in the festival.

High Fasanmi Florence, who is lye lobinrin Ilupeju, said: “once Egunmo is near, we will start organising and preparing, offering prayers, and advising the youths who are main participants. All of us, the women, would have prepared well, women don’t take active part in Egunmo, men , young men do so. I am the head of all the women, I pray on occasions, we visit umao, to offer prayers and offer appeasement to the gods, sing and dance so that there will progress and peace and our prayers are answered. We urge the government to watch this year’s edition of Egunmo and help support it to package it for tourism d evelopment of the town.”

Also, Chief Abigail Oriowo, the Olole of Ewo, said: “We assist our leader of women, Chief Fasanmi, we take care of food refreshment. I am the Onisuku, who carries and dresses the effigy which we carry and dance around during the festival. This brings peace, as women we do Aremo ceremony and do merry making during any event such as conferment of chieftaincy titles, naming ceremony, etc.